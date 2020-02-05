Letter to the editor: Summit County voters have been duped by county commissioners

What a fascinating week in politics! At the federal level, we have witnessed a difference between facts and true facts.

And at the local level, we have learned that forever doesn’t really mean forever, open space doesn’t mean open space and in perpetuity means until we want it for development. Summit County voters approved contributing more money, their hard-earned dollars, in perpetuity to acquire and protect view corridors and wildlife corridors. But evidently our county commissioners can use the open space as they wish, whenever they decide to do so.

Hey, Bill Clinton redefined sex. So I guess our county commissioners can redefine open space? It’s a sad day. Summit County voters have been duped.