Letter to the editor: Summit County will be a better place with Pogue elected
Breckenridge
We whole-heartedly support Tamara Pogue for Summit County commissioner. Through my company, Breckenridge Grand Vacations, and my wife Anna’s board participation at the Family & Intercultural Resrouce Center, we have had the fantastic experience of working with Pogue both as the executive director of the resource center and with the Peak Health Alliance. Both of these jobs require leadership that puts people first. Pogue knows how to leverage her intelligence to achieve a significantly greater social good. It is truly special when you meet another person who has successfully integrated exceptional professional capability with unsurpassed compassion for the people of her community. Summit County will be a better place with Pogue as one of our commissioners, and we urge you to support her candidacy.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User