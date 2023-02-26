Letter to the Editor: Summit County’s Bruce Campbell left a lasting legacy

Bruce Campbell, a dear friend for 32 years, just gained his angel’s wings. One of our most widely known Summit County residents has moved on.

What a happy guy — always telling his funny insane jokes, laughing and sharing his joyous spirit throughout the county. He was our own incredibly knowledgeable local locksmith (Round the Clock Lock). You could see his fully stocked white truck from Breckenridge to Silverthorne as he answered calls. Whether it was your car because you lost your keys on the mountain, a restaurant, hotel, home, condo — whoever needed a key or a changed lock, Bruce was there. He had your back. This beautiful, fun-loving man will be greatly missed. He was one of our own.

Miss you, dear buddy.

Dotti McKee <br> Dillon