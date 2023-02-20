Letter to the Editor: Summit County’s community is the reason we raised $1,800
Carol Goodwin
Frisco
Frisco
P.E.O. Chapter IB would like to thank the Summit County Elks Lodge No. 2561 for its generous support in helping with our breakfast fundraiser! We raised over $1,800 to provide assistance for women wishing to further their education. Thanks to the Elks for providing a delicious breakfast, to our P.E.O. Members for selling tickets and volunteering at the event, and to the community for supporting our mission.
Letters to the Editor
