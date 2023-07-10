Letter to the editor: Summit County’s roads are in shambles, and it needs addressed

This mundane letter to the editor concerns the pathetic state of some of the roads and parking lots here in Summit County.

I’m not certain where all our tax monies go, but streets like the one entering Frisco, opposite the KFC at 10 Mile and the Dillon Dam roads, is a veritable minefield of pot holes and has been for far too long a time. Avoiding those holes is begging for a head-on crash. Who is responsible for fixing that stretch? So, too, is the small swimming pool that has once again made its appearance in the parking lot of the Dillon Post Office. Something in the subsurface never was addressed when the U.S. Postal Service last repaired that hole. Wasted money! Problem left to happen repeatedly until the root problem is solved. Then, too, the highway that runs from Dillon to Keystone is a rutted and pot-hole-riddled mess. Heavy tanker trucks have left groves in the road all the way to Loveland Pass.

These and you-can-name-your-own-road challenge(s) lead one to think that maybe someone is in league with the tire sales, alignment and axle fix-it industry! Here it is already July and some of what has needed to be address has been so, (thank you Dillon for repaving La Bonte Street); but there are many other places, including that outrage at the Dillon Ridge Shopping Center that desperately cry out to having that pathetic parking lot be re-paved.

I do not have statistics for the number of accidents associated with some of Summit County’s poor road conditions or the amount of physical and monetary damage that individual car owners incur due to slamming their wheels into pot holes and ruts, but I call out these problems that beg for solutions, now!