Letter to the Editor: Summit County’s spirit is as beautiful as the mountains

As a sculptor in last month’s International Snow Sculpting Championships, I’m grateful to the Summit County community for so genuinely and graciously embracing the winter arts.

We sculptors arrive at the last minute to create our pieces; and we have a blast doing so. But it’s the unsung heroes — event staff at GoBreck, volunteers, town chambers of commerce and city employees, snowmakers and transporters, catering staff, restaurant and accommodation professionals, countless sponsors and team hosts — who toil for months behind scenes with little recognition. But for their efforts, we’d have nothing to carve. Nor would we be carving such exceptional snow in such a welcoming atmosphere.

And that’s where you come in. Yes, you, the sweet folks of Summit County. You who show up with school kids in tow asking questions. You, whom we’ve never met, fueling our efforts with gifts of hot chocolate and homemade treats. You in buses and shuttles cheering and honking as you drive by. You who in the most trying weather or at an ungodly hour bolster us with a smile. Thank you for the unending cheers, the royal treatment and friendship you’ve shown us.

But mostly, thank you for showing us what community can be. It’s on display everyday in the most visible way. Your spirit is as beautiful as the mountains, and as deep as the powder. I’ve sculpted snow all over the globe. But nowhere feels as good as your backyard. And no place is as friendly. I’m snow incredibly thankful.