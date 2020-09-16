Letter to the editor: Summit Daily is helping to spread Liddick’s lies
Denver
For several weeks, I have been reading the Tuesday opinion piece by Morgan Liddick. I find them erroneous, offensive and dangerous. While I support hearing both sides of a debate, Liddick does not present a fair argument but mimics the right-wing tropes over and over. Liddick also indicts the whole media saying they are Democratic propaganda. I think it’s a shame to air this obvious misinformation with no disclaimer or fact checking. I hate to see this excellent small paper help to spread these lies when we need a calm, level-headed, nonpartisan conversation leading to the most important election of our lifetime.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User