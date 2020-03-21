Letter to the editor: Summit Daily must stop publishing Morgan Liddick

I first wish to congratulate Morgan Liddick for attaining his Ph.D. in epidemiology. Now I want to condemn the Summit Daily News for printing this preposterous editorial that can only impede any progress we make on containing this virus. Like others of his ilk, he is trying to somehow blame the Obama administration for the failures of the current one.

He cites a study from 2016 that went unfunded to make his case. Who exactly held the purse strings back then? It was Paul Ryan and his gang of naysayers to anything proposed by the president. Without going as far as to accuse the Democrats of perpetuating a hoax, he is insinuating they are using it in an attempt to get rid of Trump.

I can only hope that Summit Daily readers see Liddick’s column as right-wing blather and continue to heed the advice of the experts in the field. If there were ever a reason for a paper to stop printing a particular author’s views, this is it.