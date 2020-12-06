Letter to the editor: Summit Daily News can do better than Kim McGahey
Breckenridge
After two columns, Kim McGahey picks up where Morgan Liddick left off with his divisive commentary and his attack of people who see things differently. Rather than engage in a serious discussion or present ideas that find common ground, he uses phrases like “allowing tyrants to govern by fear” to create division. For him to suggest that our local mask policy is “misguided” and “government imposed hysteria” is simply ignorant.
As a lifelong Republican, I was hoping that our Summit Daily News would offer a columnist with real ideas rather than a right-wing conservative who is out of touch with the times and has no interest in advancing justice and prosperity for those different from him. His approach is to incite anger, distrust and division.
I hope we are not subject to McGahey’s rants every Tuesday. We can do better.
