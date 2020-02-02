Letter to the editor: Summit Daily News columnist should be more open-minded

A true “tell” for an open-minded, intelligent lifelong learner is that they are occasionally humble enough to set aside their strong prejudices to find they can learn something important from those who look at the world from a different perspective than they do.

Perhaps Summit Daily News columnist Christina Holbrook would learn something new if she actually read a few of her mother’s pieces of “conservative” forwarded mail. There are countless smart, thoughtful, discerning and involved people with differing viewpoints. Many care very much about their fellow man. They are also interested in birds, yoga, mountain living, world affairs, similar issues and they read The New Yorker. Some might even be a neighbor, friend or family member who loves “civil discourse” but will shy away from discussing current important issues with someone who carelessly labels and discards others as a radical right- or left-winger.