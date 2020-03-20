Letter to the editor: Summit Daily News must shut down Morgan Liddick

Morgan Liddick’s column from March 17 that downplays the severity of the COVID-19 epidemic is so full of ignorance that I won’t even bother to address his specific misunderstandings. I doubt anyone, or any amount of real data and scientifically based information, will change the mind of someone who so callously disregards the welfare of his fellow citizens. I implore the editors of the Summit Daily News to shut down this columnist. This is not a matter of free speech or personal opinion. This is not a matter of being on the right or the left. It’s a matter of the only newspaper that serves our community becoming ethically responsible. It’s time to step up and do the right thing, Summit Daily News.