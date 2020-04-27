Letter to the editor: Summit Daily News readers should consider a donation

Did you know that since 2004, nearly 20% of local papers in the United States have folded or merged? We can’t let that happen here!

Our free local paper informs us, entertains us, enlightens us and connects us. Its ads let us buy and sell, check on special sales and see agendas of government meetings. Our restaurants share their unique offerings and remind us of where we would like to dine. We can follow our favorite athletes and adventurers, find mental health assistance, learn more about keeping our environment healthy and so much more. I could go on, but I know you each have your favorite sections. I know this because so many conversations begin with “Did you see the paper today?”

You’ve probably noticed that during this time of frozen-in-place, the Summit Daily has diminished in size with fewer notices, articles and ads. The lack of advertising revenue is taking a toll. I can’t imagine this community without its paper. That is why I made a donation to help keep the staff on board, doing their jobs so expertly and the presses rolling. I hope you will join me by making your own contribution at SummitDaily.com/donate. You’ll be supporting this treasured source of local news that helps make Summit County the connected community that we love.