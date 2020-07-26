Letter to the editor: Summit Daily News wildfire story plays into climate alarmism

I get really tired of climate alarmists blaming everything from African holocaust to zoonotic diseases on climate change (i.e., global warming), including the great lie that it has increased forest fire size and severity.

Fires claimed 26 million acres a year in the 1920s. In the 2000s, the average has been 7 million acres per year. Fire size and severity have been declining for 90 years.

And we are not seeing moderate to extreme drought or wet areas any more than in the past, negating another alarmist claim.

I challenge the Summit Daily News to publish a graph from retired Professor Howard Hayden of the University of Connecticut who is now living in Pueblo. The graph shows forest area burned in the U.S. declining rapidly in the 1940s and ’50s.

As for unusual drought or rain, data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the National Climate Data Center in Boulder show extreme drought and wet relatively stagnant from 1996 to 2012.

Please stop the climate alarmism and start publishing real data.