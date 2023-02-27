Letter to the Editor: Summit Daily, please continue to press the US Postal Service for us
Breckenridge
We have all been affected by the deterioration of the U.S. Postal Service in Summit County.
The Summit Daily has stepped up and has reported the issues. Please keep this matter in focus and continue coverage. You are providing us all a view into the problem and hopefully continued pressure on those involved will bring much needed improvements.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Summit Daily is embarking on a multiyear project to digitize its archives going back to 1989 and make them available to the public in partnership with the Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection. The full project is expected to cost about $165,000. All donations made in 2023 will go directly toward this project.
Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.