Letter to the editor: Summit Daily readers deserve better than Kim McGahey
Breckenridge
I believe the residents of Summit County deserve to hear from the editor of the Summit Daily News. We deserve to hear what you believe your role and the role of the newspaper should be in our community.
With Morgan Liddick’s departure, you had an opportunity to reshape and redefine the nature of political discourse for many in the county. Instead, for some reason, you’ve decided to continue to use the Summit Daily as a local voice for all of the outrageous, divisive, partisan poison that we can all get from any national news outlet we choose.
We deserve better than Kim McGahey.
We deserve to hear from you, madam editor, what your vision is for a community newspaper.
