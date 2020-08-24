Letter to the editor: Summit Daily reporter was professional, columnist was not

I commend Summit Daily News reporter Libby Stanford for her journalist professionalism. My husband was pictured holding the “Back the Blue” sign in the Sunday, Aug. 16 edition. On Saturday, Aug. 15, she interviewed us and others of the approximately 100 people of mixed ages and backgrounds who were rallying in support of the police in Silverthorne. We held signs and waved American flags as cars honked and drivers gave us the thumbs up. Stanford was a delight and asked politely before taking any photographs. I looked forward to seeing her article about the peaceful, fun rally.

Sadly, instead, the paper published self-proclaimed progressive Susan Knopf’s column where she twisted what was a very positive event into something it certainly was not: “wound-up, angry, right-wingers.” I watched her from across the street. From the moment she approached about 10 people in the median, her demeanor was aggressive and confrontational. She was only interested in talking to the man with the “F— the police” sign. He was not, but she continued. Then she photographed people who clearly asked her not to do so. If anyone should have felt unsafe, it was those near her.

And what was her rant about QAnon? I’d never even heard of this to which she focused on in her column. Not one sign in support of that. Maybe if she had been polite and talked reasonably to others, she would have actually known what the event was about. The rally was totally nonpolitical until she made it so. She wasn’t interested in what the police supporters thought. She was interested in creating her “story.”

She could take lessons from Stanford as to how a professional journalist should act. We deserve more honest reporting than this.