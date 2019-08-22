Letter to the editor: Summit Daily should also cut political commentary

Kudos to Summit Daily for your efforts to be more efficient by eliminating weather forecasts, comics and Abby. All are pieces that Summit Daily readers can easily find elsewhere.

By the same logic, Morgan Liddick and the little gaggle of liberal pontificators also need to go. They add no value that Summit Daily readers can’t easily get from Fox, MSNBC and other toxic partisan sources. They provide almost no facts to actually inform the debate and instead provide one-sided “opinion” that only helps divide.

A more balanced view of the issues, options and pros/cons would serve readers better. Sadly, those types of pieces are much more difficult for Summit Daily users to get elsewhere.