Letter to the Editor: Summit Daily should capitalize ‘white’ if other races get capitalized
Summit Cove
I’m not sure what happened to the grammar education of the Summit Daily News reporters and editorial staff, but why are white people vilified in the recent article on Summit School District attendance matters?
We have Hispanic, we have Black, we have Asian American and Native American and then we have white (lower case). If white is not a race, but the others are, then change things to Caucasian-American in caps.
