Letter to the editor: Summit Daily should decline to publish columns in bad taste

Freedom of speech: It’s something that’s such an important concept to our country, our state and our local community.

This shows up clearly in the Summit Daily News, and I’m thankful for that. I believe that both Susan Knopf and Kim McGahey enjoy privileged positions in providing us with their points of view each week.

But I also believe that both should use their columns as opportunities to educate and provide thoughtful commentary – commentary that is grounded in fact and that is delivered in a respectful fashion.

We’re a small community that deserves to debate and agree or disagree openly, but this doesn’t happen when the columns that “represent” liberal and conservative viewpoints only contribute to emotionally charged divisiveness.

To submit a letter to the editor, the instructions note that the Summit Daily reserves the right to edit letters as appropriate and that it may choose not to print letters that are libelous, obscene or in bad taste.

My suggestion is that the Summit Daily apply the same standards of truth and decency to the guest columns.