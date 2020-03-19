Letter to the editor: Summit Daily should not give space to right-wing Liddick

I have long known that the Summit Daily is primarily a forum for ads, with a side-gig in hate speech. But giving space for an old right-wing crank to spew dangerously ignorant viewpoints on the coronavirus is a new low. Given the delusional right has a dedicated channel for their noxious word salads, is it really necessary to air such an irresponsible message? You will reap what you sow, Summit County. And it won’t be higher home prices or retail sales.