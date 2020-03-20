Letter to the editor: Summit Daily should not let Liddick minimize the danger | SummitDaily.com

Letter to the editor: Summit Daily should not let Liddick minimize the danger

Opinion Opinion | March 20, 2020

Sandi Bruns
Frisco

I find it abhorrent that Morgan Liddick is allowed to minimize the danger of this epidemic on the pages of the Summit Daily News. This is a real danger to all of us and must be taken seriously. Perhaps a disclaimer should accompany his pronouncements. I know people who believe him!

