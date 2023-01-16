Letter to the Editor: Summit Daily’s dog reporting always warms my heart
Frisco
Thanks for printing Summit Daily News reporter Ryan Spencer’s story on the Frisco dog that was found after two days.
This is the kind of story that makes Summit County special. My husband Gary and I live near Copper Mountain 90% of the year and Longmont the other 10%.
When I’m in the mountains, I try to shut off the political noise and enjoy the people and things that we all have in common. Like skiing and dogs! Summit County residents love their furry friends. This story along with many of the other amazing dog stories I’ve read in the Summit Daily over the past 10 years always give me faith and hope in the goodness of mankind. I’m so glad Capone made it home safely!
And thanks to the Summit pet rescue group and volunteers for doing what you do.
