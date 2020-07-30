Letter to the editor: Summit Democrats should be embarrassed about protester
Breckenridge
Many Summit County resident know me and my wife, Emily Tracy, whom I supported in her runs as the Democratic nominee for the Colorado Senate District 8 seat in 2016 and 2018. They also know I am a Republican in my 70s.
I think the Summit County Democrats should be embarrassed over something that occurred this past weekend. I attended the annual Summit County Republicans picnic at the Thank You Lord Ranch north of Silverthorne. When I turned off Colorado Highway 9 onto the ranch entrance, there were several well-behaved, masked folks there who even waved at me. I didn’t notice any signs. I learned later that they were protesters.
When I left, however, there was one additional protester, probably in his 20s, who had a fairly large sign in red and black that said “fascism” and “antifa” in large font. As I drove slowly past him, he screamed at me through my window, “You’re a f—ing traitor.”
So how about some comments from my fellow Summit County residents? Is this someone anybody wants to claim?
