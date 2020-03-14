Letter to the editor: Summit, Eagle county ski areas are being irresponsible

The ski areas in Summit and Eagle counties are totally irresponsible if they do not shut down ASAP. They are a dispensary of the coronavirus to our community and tourists alike. The ski areas are no different from the professional and college sports that promptly recognized the danger presented by large gatherings of people whether indoors or outdoors. The ski areas have a responsibility to our community to help mitigate and contain the danger presented to our community. Time is of the essence as the situation will grow worse and all hands need to be on deck. Summit County has the emergency power to act if the ski areas won’t.