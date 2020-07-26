Letter to the editor: Summit restaurant workers should be receiving hazard pay
Restaurant workers have to be around the general public constantly, only in restaurants, the general public removes their masks to eat, drink and socialize. That doesn’t happen in the retail business. Hell, it doesn’t even happen as such in the hospitals. Yet while everyone else demands hazard pay, we toss the restaurant workers’ health to the side as if it doesn’t matter. As long as owners get that money, it can cost their employees lives and all is good for them. Wake up! We need these employees around for the livelihood of this county to survive. Hazard pay for all workers during this and any future pandemics.
