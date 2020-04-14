Letter to the editor: Summit Rotary to use Ice Melt proceeds for meals

The Rotary Club of Summit County has earmarked all proceeds from the 2020 Ice Melt contest to providing nutritious meals to locals. Though every year we donate 100% of all proceeds, this is the first time we’ve pledged to keep all the profits in Summit County.

Our drive to provide balanced meals is no secret. Tuesday’s community dinners at the Elk’s Lodge have provided more than 120,000 meals over 11 years. Since the stay-at-home order, meals are being packaged for takeout, and diners are encouraged to load up for people back home. Community dinners have also given away thousands of pounds of groceries in the past month.

Wherever possible, the Rotary Club is keeping its programs intact. Though the 9 Health Fair had to be postponed, we recently gave out $22,500 in scholarships to 13 Summit High School students. We’ve also been donating the food that would have been served at our weekly meetings. Last week, 90 meals went to employees of the Family & Intercultural Resource Center. Last week, the meals went to Summit Community Care Clinic employees. We’re further helping the Community Care Clinic with a $3,000 grant that will buy 60 COVID-19 test kits at $50 apiece.

If you have ideas for ways in which the Rotary Club can help, we’re easy to reach through SummitRotary.com, and we’d love to hear your thoughts.