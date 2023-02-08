Letter to the Editor: Summit School District board members should be nonpartisan

Recently the president of the Summit School District Board of Education made a post on her Facebook page congratulating the vice president on her acceptance into Emerge Colorado’s educators boot camp.

What does this organization stand for? From their Facebook page, they are a group that participates in partisan politics, claiming to focus on fighting “the conservative right-wing attacks on our education system and educators.”

According to its website, Emerge Colorado is a 527 tax-exempt political organization based in Denver, Colorado. They “recruit and train Democratic women to run for office.” Their website also states the following, “Emerge Colorado has one goal: increase the number of diverse Democratic women in office to create an inclusive democracy.”

If every single person on the school board is a democrat, how can this possibly be considered “inclusive?” It is exclusive of all other viewpoints while the entire school board thinks in unison with no space for any rational debate of ideas outside of their own worldview.

School board positions are supposed to be nonpartisan/unaffiliated, so the participation of a local school board official in Emerge Colorado’s Act Blue-aligned boot camp seems like a clear signal that Redhorse is certainly not nonpartisan. Politics have no place in our classrooms. Our school district is failing children in basic educational principles, yet they have the time to focus on these politically-charged subjects which have nothing to do with getting a solid K-12 education so that they can succeed in college and the workforce?

Hudnut and Redhorse have clear intentions of politicizing their roles on the school board. Both women need to renounce partisan politics and focus on providing quality education. If they cannot put partisan politics aside, both should resign and step down from their positions.