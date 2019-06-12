 Letter to the editor: Summit School District should add metal detecters | SummitDaily.com

Opinion | June 12, 2019

Robert Perez
Tucson, Arizona

I believe mass shootings will continue whether by evil persons, terrorists or individuals with mental problems. The Summit Colorado Interfaith Council gun violence panel discussion June 9 included school security in Summit County. A major deficiency is not having metal detectors for students and visitors as they enter a school. Apparently, funding for metal detectors is not available. Your children deserve to go to school without fear. Put metal detecters in schools before an incident occurs.

