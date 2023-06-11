Letter to the editor: Summit School District’s hiring decision seems irresponsible

Two recent articles in the Summit Daily News tell us of budget woes at the Summit School District and of the decision to hire co-principals for the high school. This leads to the question of just who is minding the balance sheet at the Summit School District.

I know little about the two co-principals, other than that they were previously co-assistant principals and that they were popular enough to preclude a choice. What I am sure of is that two co-principals will be twice as expensive as one person hired for the same job, and that the district is likely to hire one or maybe two additional people to fill the assistant principal position.

This seems irresponsible at a time when there is a budget crisis looming, even with the highly-inflated property valuations just received.