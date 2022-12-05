Letter to the Editor: Summit Tigers Mountain Bike Team was successful this year

The Summit Tigers Mountain Bike Team is even more grateful this year for the community’s support of our small nonprofit organization.

We achieved our 2022 goal to purchase a race gear trailer with the help of our continuing sponsors Breckenridge Associates Real Estate, Carvers Ski and Bike, Downstairs at Eric’s, Empire Burger and Peak-A-Boo Toys and donations from Centura Health, Cornerstone Real Estate, Gravity Haus, Moving Mountains and Summit Realtors. We also appreciate the help from Showtime Sign and Shirt Co.

We had a normal racing season with four Yampa region races where we won 23 medals and the state championships race on a new course at Glenwood Springs, where we won three medals, including the one for varsity boys state champion! We are able to accomplish these results with the time, effort, guidance and commitment of our coaching staff, including head coach Jeff Cospolich. Thank you to Jeff, Rich Schroeder, Mike Dixon, Daryn York, Sam Streletsky, Mickey Florio and Hunter Amsbaugh. We love our coaches!

Marla Dyer-Biggin <br> Team director