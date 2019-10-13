Letter to the editor: Support 4A to support teachers, help students

Education is the best investment a community can make. I strongly urge you to support ballot measure 4A this November.

In the past, these mill levy funds were used to support full-day kindergarten for all Summit County children. Now that the state will be funding full-day kindergarten, Summit County is in a unique position. With the approval of 4A, Summit County School District can use these previously earmarked funds for teachers’ salaries and additional counselors. There will be no increase in your taxes. What will increase is the number of mental health professionals in our schools and the ability for Summit School District to better attract and retain teachers.

Because of tax limiting measures, the state of Colorado has not been fully funding K-12 education. All school districts fight to stretch their budgets to provide the best quality teachers for students. By passing 4A, you will be supporting teachers and ultimately helping students.

Please vote yes on 4A.