Letter to the editor: Support funding for Alzheimer’s research

Every 65 seconds, someone in this country develops Alzheimer’s disease or another form of dementia. I am a primary caregiver for a person living with the disease, and I am not the only one here in Summit County dealing with the many stresses and difficulties that come with living with this disease. The professional caregivers in Summit tell us that 80% of their caseload is caring for people with dementia.

Today, there are 73,000 Coloradans living with Alzheimer’s and, without medical breakthroughs, that number is expected to grow by 26% within the next decade. We need to accelerate research now to ensure no family must endure what mine has. This is also a financial issue for all of us. Alzheimer’s and other dementias will cost the nation $290 billion this year with two-thirds of that cost borne by the Medicare and Medicaid programs.

Congress can help Colorado families struggling with Alzheimer’s and taxpayers by supporting a $350 million increase in the National Institutes of Health budget for Alzheimer’s and other dementias research next year. Thank you Rep. Joe Neguse for actively supporting this critical investment and giving me hope that one day we will have a world without Alzheimer’s.