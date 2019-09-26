Letter to the editor: Support Gini Bradley for Summit County School Board

Summit County School Board candidate Gini Bradley, recently named Summit County’s Outstanding Citizen by The Summit Foundation, is now ready to devote her considerable caring and talents to the Summit School District.

Gini has been involved in Summit County nonprofit activities for many years as a longtime board member and president of The Summit Foundation, as a major force in shaping the Summit Community Care Clinic’s success, as a creator of Building Hope, and as a facilitator of innumerable strategic planning retreats and major fundraising events throughout our community. She is well-known and much admired by all who work in the nonprofit community. That she is now willing to engage in the governance of our local public schools is yet another channel for her energy and expertise on behalf of our kids and our community.

Please join me in supporting Gini Bradley in our upcoming election for School Board.