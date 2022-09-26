Letter to the Editor: Support local business and vote no on alcohol-related ballot measures

Vote no on selling wine in grocery stores.

The obvious reason is that mom-and-pop stores cannot compete with big box stores, and some people may well lose their livelihood. We need to support these people.

But there is also another reason. When City Market in Dillon started selling beer, it cut down on food sections to make room for beer, and it quit carrying some food products.

I am a loyal City Market shopper because I worked there for 30 years and retired, but now I hate shopping there! It reminds me of shopping at K-Mart. There is not an inch of floor space that doesn’t have a display of some kind. Navigating the aisles is nearly impossible, and during the pandemic there is no such thing as distancing. Where are they going to put the wine?

Are they going to cut more food space? Grocery stores should be in the business of selling food, and they need to leave the alcohol to the liquor stores. Convenience is not a reason either because every shopping center in the state that has a grocery store also has a liquor store.