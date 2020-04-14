Letter to the editor: Support Tamara Pogue for Summit County commissioner

I strongly support Tamara Pogue for District 2 Summit County commissioner.

Over the past 10 years, I have worked with Pogue on various community projects all with the goal of helping working families in Summit County not only survive but thrive. This has been her mission both at the Family & Intercultural Resource Center and now at Peak Health Alliance, and she is succeeding. Resource Center (FIRC) and I

Pogue was a transformational leader at FIRC. She joined in 2006 as executive director, and over the next 14 years created a legacy of programs that continue to strengthen our community through innovative and collaborative efforts that expand possibilities and opportunities for Summit County families. She left last year to run the Peak Health Alliance and pursue the critical mission of making the cost of health insurance affordable for working families.

With the onset of the COVID-19 virus, the people in Summit have been set back, and there is no better person to renew the fight for the very mission that has been a large part of her professional career. Pogue is a proven leader who has fought for this community time and again, and she will continue to do so as commissioner. I have always been impressed by her strategic mind, heart for service and ability to build consensus, even in the most difficult of times. In short, she gets things done.

I’m proud to support Pogue and would ask that your readers consider doing the same.