Letter to the editor: Sure signs that democracy is at risk in America today
Leonard Kronman
Silverthorne
Silverthorne
Democracy dies when:
- We forget that constitutional democracy’s most important goal is to protect minorities, not help majorities
- Demonstrators have time to march in the streets but fail to show up to vote
- Those who wish to vote cannot because they face difficult and unreasonable rules
- When big corporations “rent” workers as commodities rather than hire as employees with health and retirement benefits
- Violent demonstrators destroy the rule of law as they attempt to gain the rule of law for themselves
- Regardless of who is in power, the nation’s wealth goes to fewer and fewer individuals
- When factual news reporting is rendered questionable by nonsupported charges of fake news
Letters to the Editor