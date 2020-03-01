Letter to the editor: Surprised Summit Daily would print hateful Liddick piece

Morgan Liddick’s “Death match debate” column last week crossed a line with me. I’m aware that Liddick’s is an opinion piece and that everyone is entitled to their own. What surprised me was Liddick’s “opinion” on gay rights. Direct quote regarding a gay man becoming president: “… if a gay man gains control of the executive (branch), we will witness the state embracing the sort of activism against the private preferences and beliefs of a vast majority of citizens that Urvashi Vaid advocates in ‘the Nation,’ thus ending the Western tradition of private life in America.”

I’m surprised the Summit Daily News would print this borderline hate speech. Clearly a gay man becoming president infringes on Liddick’s “non-gayness.” Seems pretty harsh.