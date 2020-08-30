Letter to the editor: Susan Knopf’s arguments raise some questions

Susan Knopf has had several recent provocative essays, which is good. Her arguments raise some questions.

In “The pandemic of idiocy,” Knopf says, “Let’s move big expense burdens up the economic ladder to those who can afford it.” She may be right. Knopf, are you willing to chip in and how? And why do you take a cheap shot at Dr. Birx? Did you really need to call her “Poor scarf-adorned Dr. Deborah Birx”? Is that being Christian as you call out in your next essay, “Fantastic fabrications of fantasy fiction”? You make an excellent point about the Republicans’ hypocrisy and our national debt, and I agree with you on abortion. But you miss the mark with your sweeping generalization that Republicans aren’t conserving “the rule of law.” I’m waiting for you to call out Biden, Pelosi and Schumer for not condemning the lawlessness in Portland, Seattle and Chicago.

Thank goodness the local leaders in Denver have some sense, calling last weekend’s rioting “anarchy.” You write in “Give me space” that you felt physically threatened at the event supporting police in Silverthorne and sought to contact the police. Will you come out against defunding and eliminating the police? (Yes, we need reform.) And was your description of the attendees as “angry, right-wingers” fair? Were they throwing rocks, objects and commercial-grade fireworks? Were they trying to burn down public and private property? The rioters in Portland and now Denver were. Where do you stand regarding them?

I’ll keep reading your columns, but I hope you’ll show more balance and fairness. Of course, that’s difficult in today’s environment where I see both the left and the right at fault for the divisiveness in our country.