Letter to the editor: Swift water is even more dangerous than you’d think

I have a comment regarding the Summit Daily News article titled, “These aren’t little, lazy, flat rivers: As Summit County’s rivers roar, the right gear and training are necessary” by Ryan Spencer, published online on June 7.

The subject article by Spencer was excellent, timely, and important information for river recreationists — especially visitors. However, I’d like to mention a correction pertaining to quoting Mr. Brandon Ciullo’s mention of water pressure and its potential danger to people. Mr. Ciullo stated, “A lot of people don’t understand how much force water has. Usually when the water gets up to your mid-thigh or your waist that is when there is enough pressure to sweep your legs out from under you.” That is true, but another important factor along with depth is velocity. Various combinations of depth and velocity determine danger levels for people in streams.

I previously worked as a river engineer and flood specialist for the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation (Reclamation), developed criteria for estimating flood danger levels for numerous possible downstream hazards (including adults and children) in the form of “depth-velocity flood danger level” curves, and authored a Reclamation publication for such which has been highly used nation-wide and internationally. Based on the criteria for adults, a velocity of less than 4 ft/s (walking speed is about 3 mph) and depth up to mid-thigh for an average size adult could knock a person off of their feet, but typical streams used for recreational rafting can have velocities much greater (e.g., 15 – 20 ft/s) and can be dangerous to an adult at shallow water levels above mid-calf.

Bottom line: don’t under estimate the power of fast moving water whether it be shallow or deep.