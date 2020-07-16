Letter to the editor: Take a pledge to contribute to the common good
Frisco
Parents and teachers spend many hours modeling the positive values of being good citizens. Here are two simple reminders that contribute to the common good of our community.
• Take the Turn it Off pledge: “I pledge to idle for no longer than 10 seconds when I am not in traffic.”
Why? Save wear and tear on your engine, save fuel and money, and help save the planet!
• “Wiring the wilderness” is not a healthy idea for anyone. Respect Mother Nature’s wild side: solitude, silence and serenity!
