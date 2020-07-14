Letter to the editor: Take ‘The Challenge’ to wear a mask in Summit County

A virus is raging across all the land.

Whether resident or guest here you can lend a hand.

It matters not if you’re “red” or you’re “blue.”

To keep Summit open here’s what you can do.

You don’t have a cough or a fever you know,

Since you’re not feeling sick out in public you go.

You can have zero symptoms and still pass it to others,

Like your mom and your dad, your sons and your daughters.

COVID is more than a really bad flu

Once inside your body bad things it will do.

It infects all your organs, your lungs, brain and heart.

To risk getting COVID is not very smart.

I have heard people say, ”If you’re scared don’t go out.”

This isn’t what wearing a mask is about.

If we don’t work together we will never get back

To the lives that we led before the COVID attack.

We must do all we can to stop this disease.

So I ask you once more won’t you wear a mask, please?

You thought I was done but one tip ‘fore I go

To be fully effective, one thing you should know.

The mask it must cover your nose, mouth and chin.

The purpose of which is to keep your germs in.