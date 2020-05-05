Letter to the editor: Take time to appreciate nature, hold it in the highest regard

I have walked many miles these past few weeks around Frisco and have developed a significant appreciation for the power of nature around us. The walks past the rivers and streams in these quieter times have deepened an appreciation for our natural wonders.

Hopefully, many more in Summit have or will take the quieter times to develop a sense for nature beyond the ski runs.

It has also strengthened my conviction that we now more than ever need to take care of our land and water. If managed well, this ecosystem provides clean and reliable water. Those waterways with the surrounding vegetation allow for healthier streams for fish and wildlife, and economy for the surrounding area.

Pollutants are filtered through healthy soil and vegetation. Stream banks are vital and, when well-maintained, stop erosion into our waterways.

Carbon capture, a major natural phenomenon, occurs with soil and vegetation in our forested watershed. This is immensely powerful and, when managed well and with carbon stock and capture as part of forest prescriptions, can be a major ally for human health.

Given the life- and health-giving power inherent in nature, I ask all in the county to take the time to appreciate the health-giving properties in nature and over time develop a communitywide ethos that holds our land and water in the highest regard.