Letter to the editor: Tamara Pogue a good choice for county commissioner

I have known Tamara since she first became executive director of the Family & Intercultural Resource Center (FIRC) and worked with her all her years at FIRC as she built the organization to the critically important one it now is for Summit County.

I and many others have urged her to run for the county commissioner position for at least three years since we know she will do a phenomenal job. She knows the Summit community and its needs, has put together programs in both FIRC and now the Peak Health Alliance medical plan, and can put her finger on the most important things that need to be done. Best of all, she carries through with the plans, explaining and bringing the community, the organizations that fund the programs, and the people who benefit from the programs together to take it from concept to reality and implementation.

She is very well organized, extremely competent, and shows good financial and business sense. She knows both government, business and philanthropic leaders of the community and the folks who need help in the community and works well with all.

Tamara is an excellent choice for Summit County commissioner and will do a superb job of leading Summit County for the next four years. I urge you to vote for Tamara Pogue.