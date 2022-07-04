Letter to the Editor: Taxes are taken to address workforce shortages, but nothing is being done

Last year, my husband and I decided to buy a condo in Frisco that we, our kids and grandkids could enjoy. We continued what our condo’s original owners did: renting it out to short-term-renters to help us fund the pricey mortgage.

We bought new furniture and fixed up the place and hired a wonderful management company in Summit County Mountain Retreats. Everyone knows Summit County has a staffing issue due to the steep price of homes and the work force for low- and medium-wage earners.

It needs to be addressed immediately, which should have happened 30 years ago when the data about workforce shortages was first presented to the Summit County town councils.

Our tax and license forms indicate that this money is being used to fund affordable housing. Here is my question: why doesn’t Frisco put a moratorium on building more luxury condos and instead develop as many trailer parks as they possibly can? Surely that’s the fastest and least expensive way to actually help workers find housing.