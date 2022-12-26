Letter to the Editor: Taxes keep going up in Summit County, but services keep going down

Happy holidays! As a resident of Summit County for almost 40 years, and a Peak 7 resident for 30, I am very alarmed at the lack of service provided by the county.

Just this morning, someone clipped another electric pole in two. This is the third one — correct me if I am wrong — but this is pretty serious. Whats it going to take county commissioners? Someone walking there dog, a family enjoying a hike to get killed?

In my years here, the services have gone down, the roads on some weekends will not even be plowed, sanded. It seems our taxes have nearly doubled, but the services have been cut in half.

It seems, the commissioners, all they want to talk about is employee housing or how you cannot rent your own house. It sure seems like all they want is your money to pour in and spend it on there own agenda.

Just a few years ago, a nice committee was formed to see if we could pave the roads on Peak 7, we worked hard, there was a lot of good input from the residents, but to be honest the county was terrible. They put so many demands on that the price tripled. How is it that we need as much asphalt thickness as Highway 9?

So in another month or so, we will get are taxes, and, yes, I am sure there will be an increase. Please be safe this holiday season because are government sure is not doing the same to protect us.