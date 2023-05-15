Letter to the editor: Taxing the rich and corporations won’t fix issues in the U.S.
Silverthorne
Every time Republicans try to curb the rate of sending, Democrats characterize it as a disastrous cut, and Sandra Bruns has fallen for it hook, line and sinker in her letter to the editor published in print on May 13.
Her solution is to raise taxes on the wealthy and for corporations to “pay their fair share.” Unfortunately, there is no way the recent spending spree can be covered by taxing the rich, even if taxed at 100% of their income. The corporate tax cut brought American businesses from the highest tax in the world to a midrange compared to other developed nations. This lead to $1.6 trillion being repatriated to the U.S., and current federal revenues have been setting records.
We cannot tax our way out of the hole that’s been dug. The rates of programmed increases must be curbed and every effort must be made to stimulate market growth. It’s time to wake up to the mess our country is in.
