Letter to the editor: Taxpayers foot the bill for both sides of Fiester lawsuit
Dave Bittner
Dillon
Letter writer Mary Ellen Gilliland has a very good point about taxpayers footing the bill for a Fiester Preserve lawsuit, but she only got it half right.
Paragraph 9 of the easement clearly states that Summit County (the grantor) agrees to pay for the enforcement of the easement by Colorado Open Lands (the grantee). So the taxpayers get to foot the bill for “the best specialist lawyers” for both sides!
Letters to the Editor