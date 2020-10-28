Letter to the editor: Teach your children the importance of caring for others

I live on one of the most popular streets for trick-or-treating in Summit Cove. I don’t have kids and love seeing my neighbors and their kids stop by. We logged over 125 kids last year! This year is different. I’ve seen the back and forth on social media about who is doing what on Halloween and what is right and who is wrong.

I get it. It must be hard to tell your kids “not this year” over and over again. Reframe the conversation with them. How about telling them how amazing and generous the neighbors have been in the past and that this year is their year to give back. This year, it’s all about giving rather than getting because our community needs help. You’re not saying “no” but teaching them about the importance of caring for one another. It’s not always about them. I’ve spent some time around kids, and I am pretty sure they get it more than adults do. They genuinely want to help their friends, and it’s what we need to do.

Dress up. Have fun. Watch Halloween shows. Do it in your own family circle. Hide candy like the Easter bunny does or have a pumpkin that gets filled with candy that they wake up to like a Christmas stocking. Change it up and then take it a step further. Ask them to find toys and clothes that they don’t want and that another kid might love or need. Help them find a connection to our community by donating and giving back. A Snickers is a Snickers any day of the week. Teach your children the importance of caring for others by changing what you do this year. It’s a lesson that will grow.