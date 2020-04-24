Letter to the editor: Teens should be reminded of Safe2Tell hotline

It is important to remind the community of Safe2Tell as an option to report concerns about Summit youths.

I am a teacher, and while checking in with students yesterday about their wellbeing given the suicide this week, a student told me of a boy she was worried about in an unsafe home.

It wasn’t where I thought the conversation was going to go, but I’m glad it did. It was a good reminder about options for Summit teens and kids. Safe2tell is an important option and should be brought up.

Safe2Tell’s website says it is a way to “anonymously report anything that concerns or threatens you, your friends, your family or your community.” Their phone number is 877-542-7233 or the website with a fillable form is Safe2Tell.org, and there is a free app available for Apple or Android, as well.

Often our teens are still communicating with each other. They’re concerned about each other. Furthermore, they’re concerned about many of the same things we are: suicide, depression, grief, abuse of drugs or alcohol, child abuse, domestic violence.

As an adult, I don’t know exactly what our teenagers know about each other, only that when I need to check on someone who is late to a video call, they text or Snapchat each other and the late student suddenly appears. Often, though not always, our students talk to each other.

Kids right now are worrying that they could have done more about their friend. I’m reminding them that they’re cared about. That they didn’t do anything wrong. That I’m here for them. You should do the same. And please remind them of the option to reach out to Safe2Tell to “report anything that concerns or threatens you, your friends, your family or your community.”