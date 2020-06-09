Letter to the editor: Tell representatives to support police accountability bill

Ruth Bader Ginsburg said, “Protests are important, but changing the culture means nothing if the law doesn’t change.” This is why I am running for Colorado Senate District 8. This is why I work and am endorsed by experts like Pamela Meanes, former president of the National Bar Association, the nation’s oldest and largest network of African American attorneys and judges to develop legislation to pass laws that outlaw the problem.

Our Democratic legislators are working to pass Senate Bill 217 The Enhance Law Enforcement Integrity Act this week and bring sweeping changes to police accountability.

It is critical to call your Colorado senator and representative and tell them you want to see this bill passed in its present form.

The Denver Post delineated the bill as follows.

The wide-ranging measure requires a number of significant changes for law enforcement, including that:

Officers wear body cameras and have them turned on throughout their shift

Body camera footage be released to the public within 14 days of an incident

Officers can be sued in their individual capacities

Police departments and sheriff’s offices collect and report racial data for every interaction with the public

Officers intervene when their colleagues use inappropriate force

Officers who are fired from a law enforcement agency be prevented from moving to another police department or sheriff’s office

Chokeholds not be used

Officers cannot use deadly force to stop a person they suspect has used a weapon in a crime or is armed — called the “fleeing felon rule” — unless there is an imminent threat of the person using the weapon as part of their escape

Call Sen. Bob Rankin at 303-866-5292 and tell him to vote “yes” on Senate Bill 217.